Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduray Wala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi, IndustrialEstate-3 and STS feeders originating from Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspendedfrom 6am to 11am on Sunday (August 22).