Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 05:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Kararwala feederemanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and Scarp Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am while islam Nagar and State Life feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 6 am to 9 am on Saturday (August 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Momin Abad, Gaushala, Sir Syed Town, Tata Bazaar and Rehmania feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Imam Bargah Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Hamdard-1 and Raza Town-1/Chak No.204 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe load shedding from 8 am to 12 noon on August 28.

