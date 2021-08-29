UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Sun 29th August 2021

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bagaywala and Umar Garden feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fakharabad and Lahore Road feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m.

to 11 a.m. while Torianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

on Monday (August 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwal feeder linked with 132-KV Kadlathi grid stationand Kukrani feeder originating from 66-KV Jahania Shah grid station will also remainsuspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 30, 2021.

