SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO construction Sialkot Syed Ahmer Hussain; power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Langray-wali, Orah, Vario feeders will remained suspended on September ( 2,7,14,21,28), Neikapura, Circular Road, Gopalpur, Rangpura, Pura Heran, Rasulpur Bhalian feeders to shutdown on September (2, 28), Bhadal, Aimenabad Road feeders on September (20,23,27,30), Muzafarpur, Adalat Garha, Butter, KhokharTown, Iqbal Town, Miana Pura, Model Town, Kahsmir Road, Muslim town feeders on September (1,4,6,9,13,16,20,23,27,30), Jorian, Ugoki, Qazi Chak, HMZ feeders on September (11,18) will remainsuspended from 08:00AM to 02:00PM due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.