Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Rasool Park feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and new Madina Town feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Nishat Mill-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on Thursday (September 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Town, BL Industrial and CTM feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Lasani Town feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Sant Singh Road feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pur, Malari,Scarp, Toba Road, Hasan Limited and Shalimar feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra gridstation will observe load-shedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 09, 2021.

