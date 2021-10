FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddar Wala and Kanjwani feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Mangla and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahuddin and TSML feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (October 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from FSM, Barnala, Scarp-1, Scarp-2, Parco, Canal Road, Darul Ehsan, Sadaqat Kamal, Sultan Nagar, ZTM, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Sandal, Noorwalay, Sadaqat Textile and Pakka Dalla feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas new Dost Street, Momin Abad, Gaushala, Sir Syed Town, Tata Bazaar, Rehmania Town and Bilal Road feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, College Road feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gojra Road (Naradada) and Sain Wazeer Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street and Khawaja Garden feeders from 132-KV City grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on October 20.

Meanwhile, power supply from Rehmay Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheikh Colony, Dhandra, Sir Shameer, al-Rehman and Kamal Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Gulshan Colony, new Rehmat Town and new Jinnah Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad and Shehbaz Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Naimat Colony and Fertilizer feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road, Hamza board and Dawakhari feeders linked with 132-KVGojra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday,October 20, 2021.