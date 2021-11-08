Power Shutdown Notice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:52 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued a power shutdown notice for repair and maintenance of electrical lines and development works.
According to a press release, power supply will remain suspended from Barath feeder on Nov 20-22, Gulbahar, Kamanwala feeders on Nov 16-24, Dalowali feeder on 15-23 and Kundanpur feeder on Nov 25 will remain suspended from 10am to 2pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.