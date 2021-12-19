UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Power shutdown notice

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The electricity supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on account of repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to schedule issued by Gepco SDO construction Sialkot Syed Ahmer Hussain,power supply from Imam Sahib-1 and Circular Road feeders will remain suspendedon December (24, 31) from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon.

