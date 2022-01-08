UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Published January 08, 2022

Power shutdown notice

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on account of repair, maintenance of electricity lines and development works.

According to the schedule issued by Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), power supply will remain suspended from Kama-wala feeder on January (8, 26); Kundanpur feeder on January (19, 29); Dalowali feeder on January (11,24); Barath feeder on January (10,17);Gulbahar feeder on January (20,31) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

While electricity supply from Jinnah Town feeder will remain suspended on January (11,18,25).

