SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Kama-wala feeder will remain suspended on January (8, 26), Kundanpur feeder on January (19, 29), Dalowali feeder on January (11,24),Barath feeder on January (10,17), Gulbahar feeder on January (20,31) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

While electricity supply from Jinnah Town feeder will remain suspended on January (11,18, 25).