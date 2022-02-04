UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Fateh Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP Canal Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm while Yasrab and Canal feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona and al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gate Cowk, Khawaja Garden, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street, LCM, new Darul Ehsan and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIC) grid station, Peoples Colony No 2 and new Dost Street feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday(Feb 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Karas Paint, Hyundai Nishat and Coca Cola feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang FIEDMC grid station will also remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm on February 5.

