Power shutdown notice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 08:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (April 21).

