UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Power shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station andScarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspendedfrom 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (April 27, 2022).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company April From Nishat Hyundai FESCO P

Recent Stories

Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Talks With Putin 'In N ..

Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Talks With Putin 'In Near Future' - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says Discussed With Ukraine Need to Track U ..

Austin Says Discussed With Ukraine Need to Track US-Made Weapons Sent to Kiev

2 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcas ..

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcasing Latest Innovations in Neo ..

20 minutes ago
 World Malaria day observed in Badin

World Malaria day observed in Badin

2 minutes ago
 Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

2 minutes ago
 Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RW ..

Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.