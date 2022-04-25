Power shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station andScarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspendedfrom 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (April 27, 2022).