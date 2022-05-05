Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Saturday (May 07) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansionof electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Anjum Textile, Kohistan and Meema Cotton feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station and F-5 feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on Saturday (May 7).