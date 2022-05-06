Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the sub-division officer SDO construction, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Langarywali, Oora, Vario feeders to remain suspended on May 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30.

Power supply to remain suspended from Bhadal, Aimenabad, Hundal, Pakki Kotli, Habibpura feeders on May 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 31.

Also power supply from Bogra, Chand Chowk, Industrial-1 feeders would remain suspended on May 21, 28, Malik Shah Wali, Shahabpura, Mubarakpura feeders on May 17, 24) and Jamkay feeder on May 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29. Timing of suspension of power supply would be from 9AM to 3PM, the SDO said.