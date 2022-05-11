Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Malari, Scarp, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala and Gohar Enter feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station from 7 a.m.

to 12 noon while Makkah City, Sitiana Road, al-Raheem Valley, Zamzam, Hariyana, Garden Colony, Gulbahar Colony and Babar Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM, Data Street, Sarfraz Colony, Gate Chowk, Hilal Road, Sharif Pura, Khawaja Garden, Ideal Chowk and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Peoples Colony No.

2 feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dijkot City, new Al-Barkat/Gojra Road and Maan Pur feeders linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Abdur Rehman Megna, Arshad Corporation, Jubilee Mueen Mills, Image Textile, HAR Textile, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Five Star, MSC Textile and Ittehad feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

whereas all feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala, Bandala, Value AdditionCity (VAC), JK Tech and MTM grid stations will observe 20 megawatt load sheddingfrom 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 12, 2022.