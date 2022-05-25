FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Abdur Rehman Megna, Arshad Corporation, Jubilee Mueen Mills, Image Textile, HAR Textile, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Five Star, MSC Textile and Ittehad feeders linked with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, Gulbahar Colony, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Garden Colony, Hariyanwala, Zamzam, Makkah City and al-Raheem Valley feedersoriginating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to1 p.m. on Thursday (May 26, 2022).