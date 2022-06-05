UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Abdur Rehman Megna, Jubilee Mueen Mills, HAR Textile, Image Textile, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Five Star, MSC Textile and Ittehad feeders linked with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Sheikhupura Road, Chenab LTD, Yousuf Abad, 500-KV Gatti, Mannanwala and Johar Colony feeders originating from132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30on Tuesday (June 07, 2022).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Sheikhupura Abdur Rehman June Textile From FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

8 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

17 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

17 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.