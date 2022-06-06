UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Power shutdown notice

The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on June 8, Wednesday on account of necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on June 8, Wednesday on account of necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Lyallpur Chemical, al-Habib, Islampura, Canal Road, ATM, Barala, 240 Morh, Lahore Road, Dana Abad and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m.

to 8 a.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri gridstation will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (June 08, 2022).

Related Topics

Lahore Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Road Jaranwala Gojra June From

Recent Stories

DC for availability, sale of food items, fertilize ..

DC for availability, sale of food items, fertilizers at fixed prices

42 seconds ago
 Reserved seats: Lahore High Court issues notice to ..

Reserved seats: Lahore High Court issues notice to ECP on plea against delaying ..

43 seconds ago
 Summer Sports Festival begins in Abbottabad in joy ..

Summer Sports Festival begins in Abbottabad in joyful moments

45 seconds ago
 SSP Sukkur is incompetent officer; says Justice Am ..

SSP Sukkur is incompetent officer; says Justice Amjad Sehto

46 seconds ago
 Over 500 Migrants From Africa Arrive in Italy's La ..

Over 500 Migrants From Africa Arrive in Italy's Lampedusa in 24 Hours - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Govt. taking steps to complete 3200 megawatts proj ..

Govt. taking steps to complete 3200 megawatts projects: NA told

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.