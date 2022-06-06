Power shutdown notice

The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on June 8, Wednesday on account of necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on June 8, Wednesday on account of necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Lyallpur Chemical, al-Habib, Islampura, Canal Road, ATM, Barala, 240 Morh, Lahore Road, Dana Abad and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m.

to 8 a.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri gridstation will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (June 08, 2022).