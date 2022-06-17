Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued shutdown a shutdown noticefor Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Nia Lahore-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and Riaz Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak No.

528-GB grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 12 noon while Painsara (ID) feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ideal Mill, FESCO-5, FESCO-6, FESCO Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 12 noon on Saturday (June 18).