Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The electricity supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on Monday on account of necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), power supply from Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Aminabad, College Road, Nisar Colony and Govt General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 p.

m. to 7:30 p.m. while Beeranwala, Bahaduray Wala, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Boraywal,STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate will observeshutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (June 27, 2022).