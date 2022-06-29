UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, F-5, Pride (SEL), Khursheed Spinning, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning and Ideal (SEL) feeders linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Kathoor, Jhang Road, Hamza board, Maqboolpur and Dawakhari feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia and Time Surmax feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Mansooran feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Thursday (June 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghani Surmax and Daily JW feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Hyundai Nishat feeder originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, whereas, Ramdewali, Dry Port, Sandal, 7-JB, BL Industrial, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, Sargodha Road, Usman Town, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, CTM, Sitara, University Town, Muslim Town, Dawood,Kaka Khel, Rasheed Usman and Jaguar feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road gridstation will observe load shedding from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Kaka Gojra June Muslim From Nishat Hyundai Jaguar Sitara Energy Limited Colony Textile Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

5 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.