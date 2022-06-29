FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, F-5, Pride (SEL), Khursheed Spinning, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning and Ideal (SEL) feeders linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Kathoor, Jhang Road, Hamza board, Maqboolpur and Dawakhari feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia and Time Surmax feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Mansooran feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Thursday (June 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghani Surmax and Daily JW feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Hyundai Nishat feeder originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, whereas, Ramdewali, Dry Port, Sandal, 7-JB, BL Industrial, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, Sargodha Road, Usman Town, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, CTM, Sitara, University Town, Muslim Town, Dawood,Kaka Khel, Rasheed Usman and Jaguar feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road gridstation will observe load shedding from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022.