Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 12:41 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Rafi Cotton feeder linked with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Painsara feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m.

to 12 noon on Wednesday (July 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Nia Lahore-II feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahoregrid station, Jhang and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid stationwill also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 20, 2022.

