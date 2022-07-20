UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Hyundai Nishat, Tim Surmax and Hayat Chemia feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Karas Paint and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm while Mansooran, Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-II, Borewal, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 12 noon on Thursday (July 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, ChinSun, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Allama Iqbal feeders emanating from 132-KV M-III Industrial City No.1 grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 9:30am whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station will observe load shedding from 7am to 11am on July 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee,Tariq Abad and Model City feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will also remain suspendedfrom 5am to 8:30am on Thursday (July 21).

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Plast Gulistan July All From Nishat Hyundai Sitara Chemical Industries Limited

Recent Stories

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

19 minutes ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

22 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

39 minutes ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

2 hours ago
 Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.