Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Hyundai Nishat, Tim Surmax and Hayat Chemia feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Karas Paint and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm while Mansooran, Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-II, Borewal, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 12 noon on Thursday (July 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, ChinSun, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Allama Iqbal feeders emanating from 132-KV M-III Industrial City No.1 grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 9:30am whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station will observe load shedding from 7am to 11am on July 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee,Tariq Abad and Model City feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will also remain suspendedfrom 5am to 8:30am on Thursday (July 21).