Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Hamdard-1 and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid stationand Umar Garden feeder linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observeshutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).