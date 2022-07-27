UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia and Time Surmax feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Hyundai Nishat feeder emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 1pm while Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-II, Mansooran, Boraywal, Fazal-e-Rabbiand STS feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Super, FDA City, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur and Jaguar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observeshutdown from 7am to 12 noon on Thursday (July 28).

