Power shutdown notice

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Parokianwala and Sindhu feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Mochiwala Road and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (August 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Sain Wazir Ali and Garh Road feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 3 p.m. whereas Fareed, Farooq, Naradada and Dijkot Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m.

to 1 p.m. on August 25.

Meanwhile, power supply from new Factory Area, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m.

to 9 a.m. while Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad and ModelCity feeders originating 132-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

on Thursday (August 25, 2022).

