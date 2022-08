Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from M Ali Street, GIC, Barkatpura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Yasrab, Manzoor Park, Civil Lines, Farooq Abad, Abdullahpur, Nishat Mill, Fatehabad, Pepsi and Dastgir Colony feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday (August 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kathoor, Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Maqbool Pur and Hamza board feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, WASA-II, Jewan Shah, Tahir Rafiq Textile, Sarfraz Textile, al-Murtaza, Tayyab Textile, Ahmad Enterprises, Ariyan Textile, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fiber, al-Rehman Paper Mills and FAST University feeders originating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Bungalow, Mamonkanjan, Darya Bal, Kotla, Mureedwala and Torian Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe loadshedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 29.

Meanwhile, power supply from Muslim Bazaar and Usman feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 noon while all feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala, Scarp Colony, Chak No.103-RB and Lundianwalagrid station will observe 25-30 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

on Monday (August 29, 2022).