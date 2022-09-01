UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Elyas Garden and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm while Dhanola Industrial and Bujr feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdownfrom 7am to 10am on Friday (Sept 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from Anayat Ali Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will also remain suspended from 8am to 2pm on September 2.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road September From

Recent Stories

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

1 minute ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

2 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

2 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

3 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.