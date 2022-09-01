Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Elyas Garden and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm while Dhanola Industrial and Bujr feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdownfrom 7am to 10am on Friday (Sept 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from Anayat Ali Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will also remain suspended from 8am to 2pm on September 2.