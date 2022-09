Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from People's Colony No.2, Zulfiqar Colony, Mominabad, Kareem Town, Bismillah Pur, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon while Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Garden, Hilal Road and Bostan-e-Zahra feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday (September 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from Super, FDA City, Samana, Millat Town, Rasoolpur, Jaguar, Abu Bakar and Kalash feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Lahore Road, BadshahiMasjid, Jhumra Road and Beeranwala feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid stationwill observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 04, 2022.