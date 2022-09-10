Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshanwala, Masoodabad, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Govt General Hospital and Muzaffar Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.

m. to 11:30 a.m. while Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (September 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jhumra City feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumragrid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 11, 2022.