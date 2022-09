FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mochwala Road and Kathoor feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Bukharian, Bhowana and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Rodala feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Riaz Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.582 grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m.

to 2 p.m. on Monday (September 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from People's Colony No.2 feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Garden and Bostan-e-Zahra feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIC) grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala, Mamonkanjan, Kotla, Mureedwala, Torianwala and Darya Bal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Anayat Ali Shah feeder linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m.

whereas Aminpur City and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on September 12.

Meanwhile, power supply from FSM, Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal and Noorwaly feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to12 noon while Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observeshutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday (September 12, 2022).