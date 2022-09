Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Aminpur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Sidhupura feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while MSC, Phalahi Wala, new Interloop, MKB, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna and HAR Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

on Tuesday (September 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, Aasian, Faisalabad Road, Dawar, DHQ and Muslim Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon, whereas, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Raja Chowk and Ejaz Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 13.

Meanwhile, power supply from Badshahi Masjid, Jhumra Road/Raza, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Hinduana, Muazzam Shah, City, Iqbal Rice Mills, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab and Usman Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remainsuspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowanagrid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on Tuesday (September 13, 2022).