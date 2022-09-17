Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, City and Jhumra Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

on Sunday (September 18, 2022).