Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Matco food feeder linkedwith 132-KV Allama Iqbal grid station, new Awagat, Canal Road, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, islam Pura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Katchery Road, Aslam Textile and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Hamza board, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Dawakhari and City Gojra feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm while FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, DJW, Coca Cola, Orient and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Saturday (Sept 24).