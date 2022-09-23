UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Matco food feeder linkedwith 132-KV Allama Iqbal grid station, new Awagat, Canal Road, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, islam Pura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Katchery Road, Aslam Textile and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Hamza board, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Dawakhari and City Gojra feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm while FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, DJW, Coca Cola, Orient and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Saturday (Sept 24).

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Jhang Jaranwala Gojra Textile From Nishat Hyundai

Recent Stories

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

28 minutes ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

5 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.