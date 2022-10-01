SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Langraywali, Oora, Richra and Vario feeders on October 4,8,11,15,18,22,25 and 29, Vario, Badiana, Aimanabad Road, Hundal, Pakki Kotli, Habibpura feeders on October 4,12,19 and 25, Gopalpur, Rasulpur, Rangpura, Puran Hiran, Circular Road, Nikapura feeders on October 4 and 25 and Dalowali, Gulbahar, Barath, Ghazipur, Kundanpur and Garrisonfeeders on Oct 3,6,10,13,17,20,24,27 and 31 will remain suspended from 9:00AM to3:00PM due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.