Power shutdown notice

SIALKT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on account of repair, maintenance of electricity lines and development works in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) region.

According to the schedule, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Langraywali, Oora, Richra and Vario feeders will remain suspended on October 4,8,11,15,18,22,25 and 29.

Electricity supply from Vario, Badiana, Aimanabad Road, Hundal, Pakki Kotli, Habibpura feeders will remained suspended on October 4,12,19 and 25.

Electricity supply from Gopalpur, Rasulpur, Rangpura, Puran Hiran, Circular Road, Nikapura feeders on October 4 and 25) and Dalowali, Gulbahar, Barath, Ghazipur,Kundanpur and Garrison feeders on Oct 3,6,10,13,17,20,24,27 and 31 will remainsuspended from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.