Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Torianwala, Rajana, Kotla, Mureedwala, Soondh, Noor Mehal, Bungalow and Aslam Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p. m.

on Wednesday (October 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Saeed Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura, Sadar, Sadr Bazaar, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Muneer Abad, Iqbal Town and Ali Road feedersconnected with 132-KV University grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to1 p.m. on October 05, 2022.