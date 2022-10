Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) released a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines on October 7-8.

According to a schedule issued here on Thursday, the electricity will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

from Haq Bahoo feeder emanating from 132KV Tariqabad grid station.

On October 8, power will remain halt from 8a.m. to 1p.m. from Skarp-I feeder, Hayyat Chemia, Hyundai Nishat, and Time ceramics, FIEDMC, Ghani Ceramics, Coca Cola, Orient Material Kars Painter, Daily JW, Khayaban garden, Muslim Town, Abu Bakar block, Noorpur feeders.

From 8a.m. to 2p.m. from Anayat Ali Shah, Jamiaabad, Meenara, Aminpur road and Bhowana feeder.