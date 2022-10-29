Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Gojra Road (Naradada), Rasiyana, Sain Wazir Ali, People's (Sharifabad), Jalal Abad, Salooni Jhal, City, Dijkot Road, Katchery Bazaar, Farooq and 466 Road feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Asim Textile, Johal (SEL), Faisal Spinning, al-Zamin and Ziyarat (SEL) feeders attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m.

to 1 p.m. on Sunday (October 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bukharian feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowanagrid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 30, 2022.