Power shutdown notice

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued power shutdown schedule due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Peerochak feeder will remained suspended on November (5,12,19); Richara, Badiana, Ghuna, Badiana Express, Langraywali, Oora, Vario feeders on November (1,8,15,22,29); Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Rangpura, Pura Hiran, Circular Road, Nikapura feeders on November (8,29); Hundal, Habibpura, Pakki Kotli, Aimanabad Road, Bhadal, Islamabad, Imam Sahib feeders on November (5,8,12,19,29); Barath feeder on November (2,6,10,13,16,20,24,27,30); Dalowali, Gulbahar, Ghaziwal, Kundanpur, Saidpur, Shadiwal, Balanwala feeders on November (24,27); and Railway Road, Muhammadpura, Sadra Bazaar, Clock Tower, MES, Garrison,Askari Colony, Kamanwala, Abbott Road, Court Road, Paris Road feederson November (3,7,10,14,17,21,24,27) from 9:00 am to 3:00 am.