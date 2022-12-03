Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders linked with from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 5pm while Nishat Mill-1, Civil Line, DHQ, Jubilee, Abdullah Pur, Shadman, Tariq Abad and Cardiology-1 feeders attached with 132-KV Old Industrial grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 3pm on Sunday (Dec 4).

Similarly, electricity supply from Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders connected with 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Toba Tek Singh, Pir Mehal, Chatiana and Shortkot City grid stations will observe 30 megawatt load shedding from 7amto 5pm on December 4.