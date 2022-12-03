UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders linked with from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 5pm while Nishat Mill-1, Civil Line, DHQ, Jubilee, Abdullah Pur, Shadman, Tariq Abad and Cardiology-1 feeders attached with 132-KV Old Industrial grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 3pm on Sunday (Dec 4).

Similarly, electricity supply from Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders connected with 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Toba Tek Singh, Pir Mehal, Chatiana and Shortkot City grid stations will observe 30 megawatt load shedding from 7amto 5pm on December 4.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Toba Tek Singh December Sunday All From Nishat

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

38 minutes ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

1 hour ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.