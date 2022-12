(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Gulistan feeder linked with from 132-KV Tariqabad grid station, Lahore Road, Canal Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Satiana Village and Jassoana Bungalow feeders connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Riaz Abad and Kanwanawala feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Jhumra City and Canal feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ziyarat feeder attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Muhammadi Sharif, Jame Abad, Mangoana and Ahmad Nagar feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Faisalabad Road, Jhok Mallian and Jani Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Rajana and Soondh feeders liked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City, Dawakhari, Lal Shah, Jhang Road and Mongi Road feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Morh and Painsara feeders connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, JIC feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Tata Bazaar feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Islampura and Afghan Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Siddique Abad, Raza Abad and GM Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Saeedabad, Rasheed Abad and Jinnah Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Chiniot Road feeder linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, new Dijkot feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Kutchery Bazaar and Fareed feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, City Tandlianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ghai feeder linked with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station and Sugar Mills feeders attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Mallian, Jhang Road, Aasian, Faisalabad, Dawar, DHQ, Muslim Bazaar, Badshahi Masjid, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Tubewell WASA, Muazzam Shah, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana and Abdullah Fiber feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (December 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from Faisal/Sheikhupura Road, Paradise, Hamdard-1, Zia Town and Raza Town-1/Chak No.204 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Muhammadi Sharif feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowanagrid station and Kanwanwala feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will also remainsuspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 12, 2022.