Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, A-4-PGSHF, Model City, al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Gulbehar Colony, Garden Colony, Satiana Road, Babar Chowk, Fateh Textile, Makkah City, Zamzam and Harianwala feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while Samanabad feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Risala Road and Shadab feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Paradise feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, 29 Mor feeder attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Dry Port feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sammundri Road and Bahlak feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Shaheen feeder linked with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah, al-Awwal and Ghausia Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, new Riaz Abad and College Road feeders connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, MSC feeder originating from 132-KV Phalahi Wala grid station, F-5 feeder linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Rasool Park and Hajwairi Park feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Fakhar Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Fartilizer feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Jewan Shah feeder linked with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon on Wednesday (December 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Image Textile, Abdur Rehman Megna, Jubilee Mueen Mills, HAR Textile, Five Star, MSC Textile, Kamran, Noor Fatima and Ittehad feeders connected with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station and Jhang Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm whereas Katarian, Mahi Chowk and Shameerwala feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe loadshedding from 9:30 amto 1:30 pm on December 14.