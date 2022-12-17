Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Sugar Mills feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 12:30pm while Nishatabad-1, Civil Line, DHQ, Jubilee, Abdullah Pur, Shadman, Tariq Abad, Pepsi, Susan Road, Marafco, FESCO Colony, Yasrab, Salooni Jhal and Cardiology-1 feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 3pm on Sunday (December 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8am to 5pmon December 18.