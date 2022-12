Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Islampura and Torianwala feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Shalimar, Bashirabad and Kathoor feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Nazim Abad and Kausar Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, College Road feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, al-Fareed feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, new Dijkot and Maanpur feeders connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, 466 Road, Rasiyana and Sain Wazir Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra and Bahlak feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ghausia Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Model Town and Punj Pulli Road feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, Gulistan feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, City Housing feeder attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Mughal Pura and Gatti feeders connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Ghausia Abad and Ali Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Katchery Road and Bucheki Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri and new Khannuana feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Muhammad Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Barana grid station, Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Eden Valley feeder linked with 132-KV Scarp grid station, new Amin Town and Paradise feeders attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, Usman Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Scarp Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, A-4-PGSHF, Model City, al-Raheem Valley, Awanwala and Kareem Garden feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (December 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gulberg feeder connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Ejaz Town, Allied Hospital, City, Gulshan Colony, new Civil Line, Raja Chowk and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. 1:30 p. m.

on December 27.

Meanwhile, power supply from Kutchery Road, new Dana Abad, Arkana, Faisalabad Road, 240 Morh, al-Habib, Ali Pur Bungalow, Aslam Textile, Islampura and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, new Khannuana and T&M Pakistan Limited feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Nia Lahore-1 and Nia Lahore-2 feeders connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 27).

Likewise, electricity supply from al-Barkat, Jagatpur, Gojra Road and new Dijkot feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m.

to 2 p.m. whereas all feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala, Scarp Colony, Chak No.103-RBand Lundianwala grid stations will observe 25-30 megawatt load shedding from 10 a.m.

to 4 p.m. on December 27, 2022.