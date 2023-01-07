UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspendedfrom 9 am to 3 pm while all feeders connected with 132-KV First Treat grid station will observe shutdownfrom 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday (January 8).

