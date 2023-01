FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Thursday.

According to schedule, power will remain suspended on January 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Malrri and Pancerah feeders emanating from 132 KV Gojra grid station.