Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Friday.

According to schedule, power will remain suspended on January 29 from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. from Shadman and Islamia park feeders; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Yasrab, Fatehabad and Ideal feeders; 9a.m. to 2:30 p.m. KTM-I and Ghousia Abad feeders; 9a.m. to 3p.m. from Nishatabad mills-I, Tariqabad, Jubilee, Abdullahpur, AZ Apparel,K & M, Dhanola industrial, Sajjad estate and new dry port feeders.