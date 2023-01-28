Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Noor Mehal and Torianwala feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Eidgah, Mureedwala, Mochiwala and Maqboolpur feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-1 feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ghausia Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Pakka Dalla, Barnala and Scarp-II feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj feeder connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Mominabad feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Bakkar Mandi and Afghanabad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Malik Abad and al-Khaliq feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qudratabad, New Jinnah Colony, Rasheed Abad and Saeed Abad feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad and Madina Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Chiniot Road feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station and new Dijkot feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Raja Road feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (January 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Wannihar, al-Mehmood, new Satiana and Maddoana feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m.

to 3:30 p.m. whereas People's Colony No.2, Fowara Chowk, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load-shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 30.

Meanwhile, power supply from Sultan Nagar, Darul Ehsan and Rasoolpur feeders linkedwith 132-KV Jhumra grid station will also remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. onMonday (January 30, 2023).